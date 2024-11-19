France summons Azerbaijani ambassador over remarks at COP29

PARIS (Reuters) – France summoned the Azerbaijani ambassador to France on Tuesday, following what the French foreign ministry called “unacceptable remarks made against France and Europeans by the Azerbaijani authorities” in the context of COP29, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Azerbaijan’s hostile actions must stop,” it added.

The ministry did not specify which remarks it was referring to, but French Climate Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher cancelled her trip to COP29 after Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev accused France of “crimes” in its overseas territories in the Caribbean.