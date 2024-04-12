France tells French citizens not to travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, Palestinian Territories

PARIS (Reuters) – The French foreign ministry on Friday advised French citizens against travelling to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and the Palestinian territories amid Iran’s threats against its regional adversary.

In a statement on social media platform X, the French foreign ministry added that relatives of Iran-based diplomats will return to France and that French civil servants are now banned from conducting any missions in Iran, Lebanon, Israel and the Palestinian Territories.