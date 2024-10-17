Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Franco victim exhumations at Spanish mass grave lose funding through contentious law

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Eva Manez and David Latona

PATERNA, Spain (Reuters) – Exhumations are set to end at one of Spain’s largest mass grave sites holding thousands of victims of General Francisco Franco’s fascist dictatorship after the regional coalition government that included the far-right Vox party withheld funding.

Excavations at the cemetery believed to hold over 2,200 bodies in Paterna, a suburb of the Mediterranean port of Valencia, had expanded with funding introduced since 2020 by a pioneering regional law addressing the legacy of Francoism.

Archaeologists have so far exhumed nearly 1,500 victims from dozens of mass graves at Paterna who were executed in the two decades following Franco’s victory in the 1936-39 Civil War.

However, the regional government changed hands in May 2023. In July, the conservative People’s Party (PP) and Vox replaced the democratic memory law with what they dubbed a “Law of Concord” that slashed subsidies for exhumations.

“What they achieve with this is that the people who are still alive and already old end up dying and are forgotten,” Antoni Antoni, the great-grandson of a victim, told Reuters. “The past that isn’t resolved is the present, not the past.”

EQUAL FOOTING

The new law puts all Civil War victims, including those who fought on Franco’s side, on an equal footing and covers people killed after the Spanish Republic’s creation in 1931 up to victims of Basque separatist group ETA.

“The main problem with the law is an economic issue, because families don’t have the means” to privately fund exhumations, said Daniel Galan, 67, who heads Paterna’s Platform of Mass Graves.

The platform has promoted a memorial – the inauguration of which has been paralysed by the local government – to house unidentified remains instead of returning them to the graves.

The PP was co-founded by former ministers in the Franco regime, and Vox’s think tank Denaes has published articles praising the general who ruled Spain with an iron fist until his death in 1975. Both parties opposed a 2022 national law that pardons people punished under Francoism and created remembrance days to honour victims.

Valencia’s special prosecutor for democratic memory, Susana Gisbert, said that giving closure to victims’ relatives “isn’t about revenge – the important thing is to restore to the victims the dignity they’ve always had but has never been recognised.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
220 Likes
158 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR