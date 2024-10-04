Frankfurt airport faces disruptions due to air traffic system fault

BERLIN (Reuters) -Frankfurt Airport warned on Friday of flight delays and cancellations due to a technical problem with the German traffic control system but later said that the issue had been resolved.

DFS, which operates German air traffic control, has detected a nationwide problem in data transmission but it appears to be improving, a spokesperson said, adding that other airports including Dusseldorf could be affected.

A spokesperson for Frankfurt airport operator Fraport said technical faults had been affecting the system since around 10 a.m. (0800 GMT).

The airport advised travellers to check the status of their flight with the website of their airlines.

Frankfurt is Germany’s busiest airport, with some 60 million people travelling via the airport last year.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams and Thomas Seythal)