Frankfurt airport suffers partial power outage but flights are not impacted

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Parts of Frankfurt airport suffered a power outage late on Monday but flights at Germany’s busiest hub were not affected, an airport spokesperson told Reuters.

Parts of the airport’s terminal one have had no electricity from around 2100 GMT, or 2300 local time, because of a technical defect at an external substation nearby that technicians are dealing with, the spokesperson added.

