Frankfurt airport warns of disruptions due to air traffic system fault

This content was published on
1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) -Flight delays and cancellations are expected at Frankfurt airport due to a technical problem with the German traffic control system, the airport said in a post on its social media platform X on Friday.

DFS, which operates German air traffic control, has detected a nationwide problem in data transmission but it appears to be improving, a spokesperson told Reuters, adding that other airports including Dusseldorf could be affected.

A spokesperson for airport operator Fraport said technical faults had been affecting the system since around 10 am (0800 GMT).

The airport advised travellers to check the status of their flight with their airline website.

Frankfurt is Germany’s busiest airport, with some 60 million people travelling via the airport last year.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams)

