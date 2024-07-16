Freak bus accident in Spain’s Catalonia injures dozens

MADRID (Reuters) – A bus carrying Inditex workers crashed on Tuesday and got stuck at the exit of a tunnel in an almost vertical position in Pineda de Mar, 75 miles from Barcelona, injuring dozens and leaving three people in critical condition, authorities said.

The bus was travelling between Barcelona and Tordera in Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia where the owner of Zara fashion brand has a plant, Xavier Amor, mayor of Pineda de Mar, told national broadcaster TVE. There were 52 people on board.

Three passengers were flown by helicopter to hospitals and dozens more were treated nearby or transferred to health centres in less serious condition.

There was no information available on the cause of the accident. Inditex declined to comment and referred to emergency services.

Traffic authorities warned drivers to avoid the area as emergency services expect works to remove the bus to take several hours.