Freddy Buache, pictured here in 2008

(Keystone / Dominic Favre)

Freddy Buache, co-founder of the National Film Archive, has died at the age of 94.

He served as the head of the Lausanne-based institution from 1951 until 1996. In 1998, he received an Honorary Leopard in Locarno. Buache, who wrote numerous books on Swiss cinema, died on Tuesday.

His death was announced on Thursday by the National Film Archiveexternal link on Twitter.

Tweet tweet Nous avons l’immense tristesse d’annoncer le décès de Freddy Buache, à l’âge de 94 ans. Grande figure du cinéma et âme de la Cinémathèque suisse, celui qui fût directeur de notre institution pendant près d’un demi-siècle s’est éteint paisiblement le 28 mai dernier. pic.twitter.com/cjQHIf4joQ — Cinémathèque suisse (@cinemathequech) May 30, 2019

Born on December 29, 1924, the film enthusiast got his start as a film critic for the Nouvelle Revue de Lausanne (1952-1959). He then wrote for the Tribune de Lausanne, which later became Le Matin. Buache also co-directed the Locarno Festival from 1966 to 1972.

