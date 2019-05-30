Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Culture

Obituary Swiss cinema legend Freddy Buache dead at 94

man

Freddy Buache, pictured here in 2008

(Keystone / Dominic Favre)

Freddy Buache, co-founder of the National Film Archive, has died at the age of 94.

He served as the head of the Lausanne-based institution from 1951 until 1996. In 1998, he received an Honorary Leopard in Locarno. Buache, who wrote numerous books on Swiss cinema, died on Tuesday.

His death was announced on Thursday by the National Film Archiveexternal link on Twitter.

Tweet

tweet

Born on December 29, 1924, the film enthusiast got his start as a film critic for the Nouvelle Revue de Lausanne (1952-1959). He then wrote for the Tribune de Lausanne, which later became Le Matin. Buache also co-directed the Locarno Festival from 1966 to 1972.

Keystone-SDA/sm

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters