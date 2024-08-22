Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

French actor Gerard Depardieu should face trial over rape allegations, prosecutors say

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – French actor Gerard Depardieu should face trial in a criminal court for allegedly raping and assaulting a young actress in 2018, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Thursday.

Depardieu, one of France’s top movie stars, has denied any wrongdoing in the case. Contacted by Reuters on Thursday, his lawyers were not immediately available for comment.

Actress Charlotte Arnould, then 22, filed a first complaint in 2018, saying Depardieu raped her at his Paris home on two occasions. She lodged a new complaint in 2020 after the first proceedings were dropped.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said it had requested a trial. It is now up to an investigating judge to decide whether this will take place.

Depardieu, 75, has been at the centre of several sexual assault allegations in recent years that have tarnished his legacy and exposed broader divisions about sexual conduct in France. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The actor will be tried in October for alleged sexual assaults against two women during a 2021 film shoot. He has denied the charges.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
25 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR