French anti-terrorism prosecutor to appeal against Lebanese militant’s release

PARIS (Reuters) -The office of France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor said on Friday it would appeal against a French court’s decision to grant the release of a Lebanese militant jailed for attacks on U.S. and Israeli diplomats in France in the early 1980s.

PNAT said Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, a former head of the Lebanese Armed Revolutionary Brigade, would be released on Dec. 6 under the court’s decision on condition that he leave France and not return.

Abdallah was given a life sentence in 1987 for his role in the murders of U.S. diplomat Charles Ray in Paris and Israeli diplomat Yacov Barsimantov in 1982, and in the attempted murder of U.S. Consul General Robert Homme in Strasbourg in 1984.

Representatives for the embassies of the United States and Israel, as well as the Ministry of Justice, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Requests for Abdallah’s release have been rejected and annulled multiple times, including in 2003, 2012 and 2014.

