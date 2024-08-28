Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

French authorities charge Telegram’s Durov in probe into organized crime on app

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Tassilo Hummel and Gabriel Stargardter

PARIS (Reuters) – A French judge put Telegram boss Pavel Durov under formal investigation on Wednesday in a probe into organised crime on the messaging app, but granted the entrepreneur bail on condition he pays 5 million euros, reports twice a week to police and does not leave French territory.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement that the judge found there were grounds to formally investigate Durov on all the charges he was initially arrested for.

They include suspected complicity in running an online platform that allows illicit transactions, child pornography, drug trafficking and fraud, as well as the refusal to communicate information to authorities, money laundering and providing cryptographic services to criminals.

Durov’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Being placed under formal investigation in France does not imply guilt or necessarily lead to trial, but indicates judges consider there’s enough evidence to proceed with the probe. Investigations can last years before being sent to trial or shelved.

The judge’s decision came four days after Russian-born Durov was arrested at an airport near Paris.

Durov’s detention has fuelled debate on where freedom of speech ends and enforcement of the law begins. It also underlines the uneasy relationship between governments and Telegram, which has close to 1 billion users, while serving as a warning shot to tech titans who refuse to comply with authorities over alleged illegality on their platforms.

Beccuau said Telegram had been used in various criminal cases, and that the “almost total lack of response from Telegram to judicial requisitions” eventually caught the attention of the Paris prosecutor’s office cybercrime unit.

“Other French investigation services and public prosecutors’ offices as well as various partners within Eurojust, in particular Belgian ones, shared the same observation,” about Telegram’s lack of compliance, Beccuau said.

That prompted the Paris prosecutor’s organized crime office to open a probe “into the possible criminal liability of the managers of this messaging service in the commission of these offences,” she said in her statement.

The probe began in February, with the investigations carried out by the National Office for Minors, with an introductory indictment in July, Beccuau said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
30 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
68 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR