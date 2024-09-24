Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

French budget deficit one of worst in history, new finance minister says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s financial situation is concerning with the budget deficit at one of its highest levels in history, newly appointed finance minister Antoine Armand said on Tuesday.

“The situation is serious … We are going to work hard to match the seriousness of this situation,” Armand told France Inter radio.

Unknown outside of Parisian political circles, the 33-year-old faces huge pressure to figure out how to rein in France’s budget deficit as it spirals towards 6% of GDP.

In a further sign of investor jitters about France, the country’s 10-year bond yield was just 1-1/2 basis points away from surpassing that of Spain for the first time since late 2007 on Monday.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
52 Likes
76 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
110 Likes
80 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
51 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR