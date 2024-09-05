Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
French far-right RN party takes note of Barnier’s appointment as prime minister

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s far-right National Rally (RN), one of the biggest party in parliament after an inconclusive snap election in early July, said it was taking note of the appointment of Michel Barnier, the European Union’s former Brexit negotiator, as the country’s new prime minister on Thursday.

“We will judge his general policy speech, his budgetary decisions and his actions on the evidence (…) and we reserve all political means of action if this is not the case in the coming weeks,” said Jordan Bardella, RN’s chairman, in a post on X.

