Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

French foreign minister: US elections must be held peacefully

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Thursday that he hoped next week’s U.S. presidential election would pass off peacefully, while adding it was not clear to him if this would be the case.

“This is an extremely important election and I hope it can take place in peaceful conditions, which does not appear to me to be entirely guaranteed,” he told broadcaster BFM TV in an interview, without elaborating further.

With the Nov. 5 election just days away, officials in the most competitive battleground states are bracing for misinformation, conspiracy theories, threats and possible violence.

Barrot said any violence surrounding the election would be devastating for democracies around the world.

France would work with whoever wins the race between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, he added.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR