French government’s budget plans are marked by uncertainty, fiscal watchdog says

PARIS (Reuters) – The French government’s deficit reduction plans and growth forecasts in its 2025 budget are “affected by an amount of uncertainty that is not negligible,” the national public finances watchdog said on Thursday.

“The macroeconomic scenario for 2025 is generally fragile,” the High Council for the Public Finances, which is mandated by law to say whether the government’s budget plans stack up, said.

The council gave its view on the 2025 budget as the government was preparing to present the legislation later on Thursday.

The government aims to cut its public deficit to 5% of GDP next year from 6.1% this year and is counting on 1.1% economic growth both this year and next.

