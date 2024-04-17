Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
French government defends its new deficit-reduction plan

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – The French government on Wednesday insisted its plans to cut the country’s deficit was ‘coherent and responsible’, as it responded to criticism of the plan from the country’s independent public finance watchdog.

“It is a solid, coherent and responsible programme,” said government spokesperson Prisca Thevenot at a news conference.

Earlier on Wednesday, the independent public finance watchdog said the budget deficit reduction plans lack credibility in the absence of more detailed plans to reduce spending.

