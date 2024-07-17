Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
French man arrested over suspected Paris Olympics attack plot

PARIS (Reuters) – French security services on Wednesday arrested a right-wing sympathiser in eastern France on suspicion of plotting attacks to take place during the Paris Olympics, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

“Bravo to the agents of the Ministry of the Interior who arrested an individual member of the ultra-right, suspected of wanting to commit a violent action during the Olympic Games. We will continue our constant fight for the security of the French people,” Darmanin said on X.

The young man from the Alsace region, who was the administrator of a Telegram group called “French Aryan division” where he made threats against the Olympics, was being questioned by anti-terror police, French daily Le Parisien said earlier.

