French military jets collide mid-air, leaving two people missing; one pilot found safe

PARIS (Reuters) – Two French Rafale military jets collided mid-air over Eastern France on Wednesday, leaving at least one pilot missing along with a possible passenger, though another pilot survived the incident, according to French officials and a media report.

“One of the pilots has been found, he’s safe and sound. Research is still ongoing,” French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday in a post on X, referring to rescue operations.

French media reported that rescuers were looking for a missing flying student who was in one of the planes, as well as the other missing pilot.

“The local operational centre has been activated to help the armed forces, please stay away from the area (…),” the Meurthe-et-Moselle prefecture posted on X.