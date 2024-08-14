Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

French military jets collide mid-air, leaving two people missing; one pilot found safe

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Two French Rafale military jets collided mid-air over Eastern France on Wednesday, leaving at least one pilot missing along with a possible passenger, though another pilot survived the incident, according to French officials and a media report.

“One of the pilots has been found, he’s safe and sound. Research is still ongoing,” French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday in a post on X, referring to rescue operations.

French media reported that rescuers were looking for a missing flying student who was in one of the planes, as well as the other missing pilot.

“The local operational centre has been activated to help the armed forces, please stay away from the area (…),” the Meurthe-et-Moselle prefecture posted on X.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR