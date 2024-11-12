Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

French newspapers seek legal action against social media platform X

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) -Major French newspapers, including Le Monde, Le Figaro and Le Parisien, said on Tuesday that they were taking legal action against social media platform X for allegedly using their content without paying.

Representatives for X did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The newspapers said they were due payment under their ancillary rights, which allow payment to news outlets by digital platforms for the distribution of their content.

They said that X, formerly known as Twitter, has never agreed to open negotiations with French news publishers, unlike Alphabet Inc’s Google and Meta Platforms Inc.

They also said X, which is owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has not complied with an order issued by the Paris Court of Justice in May to release information required to calculate the amount owed.

“The revenue from these rights, with the investment that it would enable its beneficiaries to make, is a boost to the plurality, independence and quality of the media, which are essential for freedom of expression and the right to information in our democratic society,” the newspapers said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Paris tribunal confirmed the case and said a hearing was scheduled for May 15, 2025.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alex Richardson)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
75 Likes
84 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
58 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR