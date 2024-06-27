Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

French party leaders hold heated last election debate

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

PARIS (Reuters) – French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on Thursday accused his main challenger for the top job, Jordan Bardella, of tolerating racist speech in the ranks of his far-right camp amid a heated last television debate before the start of parliamentary elections.

The debate between Attal, National Rally (RN) party chief Bardella and socialist leader Olivier Faure was the last direct confrontation of three radically opposed views on France’s future before ballots open for the first voting round on Sunday.

“You can’t build peace and unity when you present … more than a hundred candidates who have been accused of making racist remarks”, Attal told Bardella, reading out press reports of the politicians using racial slurs.

“Each and every one of us must always be uncompromising with hate speech, because if we are not uncompromising, we end up legitimising it,” he said.

Bardella, whose party is leading in opinion polls and could emerge the dominant political power in the country for the first time, rebuffed the accusations, shouting “This is false!” at his adversary.

“I don’t like this way of associating a pseudo-climate of hatred with the National Rally electorate”, Bardella said later in the debate.

Reports of assaults motivated by race, homophobia and political allegiance in the run-up to the election has added to France’s already tense social climate less then a month before Paris hosts the world for the Olympics.

In an unexpected move earlier this month, President Emmanuel Macron dissolved parliament and called the election after his centrist alliance was crushed in European elections. The outcome will be known after a second round of voting on July 7.

Seeking to present his leftwing alliance, the New Popular Front, as an alternative to those opposing Macron’s pro-business agenda without shifting to the right, Faure called for a change of wealth distribution.

Citing recent protest movements over cost-of-living issues like the “yellow vests” and farmers, as well as anger over a recent raise of the retirement age, Faure said:

“It is possible to reject the idea that there are people who through all the crises manage to get richer and richer, while others … struggle to make ends meet.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
13 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Ying Zhang

What measures have been taken to prevent floods in your area?

Have you ever experienced a flood event? Have you witnessed a significant increase in flooding where you live? What measures have been taken in your country to prevent recurrent flooding? Are these measures effective?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR