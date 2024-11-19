French PM’s doctor finds nothing suspect about cervical lesion

reuters_tickers

1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – French Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s doctor has found no suspect cells in a cervical lesion that was operated on late last month, his office said on Tuesday.

Barnier, 73, has continued to work as normal since he underwent surgery, his doctor said in a statement issued by his office.

A lesion is an area of an organ or tissue that has been damaged through injury or disease, such as a wound, ulcer, abscess or tumour.

Barnier is the oldest person to hold the position of prime minister since the creation of the Fifth Republic in 1958.