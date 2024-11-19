Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

French PM’s doctor finds nothing suspect about cervical lesion

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – French Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s doctor has found no suspect cells in a cervical lesion that was operated on late last month, his office said on Tuesday.

Barnier, 73, has continued to work as normal since he underwent surgery, his doctor said in a statement issued by his office.

A lesion is an area of an organ or tissue that has been damaged through injury or disease, such as a wound, ulcer, abscess or tumour.

Barnier is the oldest person to hold the position of prime minister since the creation of the Fifth Republic in 1958.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
1 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
322 Likes
206 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR