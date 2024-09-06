Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
French PM Barnier says government will be open to members outside my political camp

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s next government will not be limited to members of his own conservative political grouping but will also include members of President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist camp, Prime Minister Michel Barnier said on Friday.

Giving his first interview as government chief following his nomination on Thursday, Barnier said his government, which lacks a clear majority in a hung lower house of parliament, will also be open to members of the left.

“We need to open the door … to all those who want it,” Barnier said.

