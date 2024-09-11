French PM Barnier says he will name his government next week

REIMS, France (Reuters) – French Prime Minister Michel Barnier said on Wednesday that he will form his new government next week, potentially capping one period of political uncertainty ahead of a likely fight over the 2025 budget.

President Emmanuel Macron picked Barnier, a 73-year-old conservative and former Brexit negotiator, to lead the government two months after a snap legislative election called by Macron resulted in a leftist alliance winning the most votes but falling short of an absolute majority.

Barnier has said he would defend some of the president’s key policies and toughen the government’s immigration stance. His government will be tasked with steering reforms and the budget through a hung parliament, amid pressure from the European Commission and bond markets for France to reduce its deficit.