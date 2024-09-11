Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

French PM Barnier says he will name his government next week

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

REIMS, France (Reuters) – French Prime Minister Michel Barnier said on Wednesday that he will form his new government next week, potentially capping one period of political uncertainty ahead of a likely fight over the 2025 budget.

President Emmanuel Macron picked Barnier, a 73-year-old conservative and former Brexit negotiator, to lead the government two months after a snap legislative election called by Macron resulted in a leftist alliance winning the most votes but falling short of an absolute majority.

Barnier has said he would defend some of the president’s key policies and toughen the government’s immigration stance. His government will be tasked with steering reforms and the budget through a hung parliament, amid pressure from the European Commission and bond markets for France to reduce its deficit.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
74 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR