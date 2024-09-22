Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

French PM Barnier signals tax hike on the wealthy

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – French Prime Minister Michel Barnier said on Sunday that he would not raise taxes on most French taxpayers, although the wealthiest would have to help close a hole in the budget.

“I’m not going to further increase taxes on all French people, neither on the most modest, nor on people who work, nor on the middle classes. But I cannot exclude the wealthiest from the national effort to rectify the situation,” Barnier told France 2 television.

Barnier also said he was also open to changes to President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform but that any changes should not undermine the pension system’s finances.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
93 Likes
63 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR