French police arrest man who planned attack during Olympics, says security source

PARIS (Reuters) – French police have arrested a man in the Bordeaux, southwest France, area who planned an attack during the Olympics, a security source told Reuters on Tuesday, confirming a report in Le Parisien newspaper.

Separately, France’s anti-terror police PNAT told Reuters that an 18-year-old man had been arrested in the Gironde department, southwest France, with plans to commit one or several attacks against people. It did not mention a link to the Olympics.