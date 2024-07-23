Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
French police arrest man who planned attack during Olympics, says security source

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – French police have arrested a man in the Bordeaux, southwest France, area who planned an attack during the Olympics, a security source told Reuters on Tuesday, confirming a report in Le Parisien newspaper.

Separately, France’s anti-terror police PNAT told Reuters that an 18-year-old man had been arrested in the Gironde department, southwest France, with plans to commit one or several attacks against people. It did not mention a link to the Olympics.

