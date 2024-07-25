Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
French police arrest second 18-year-old man suspected of planning attacks

This content was published on
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s anti-terror police PNAT said a second 18-year-old man had been arrested on Thursday in connection with plans to commit one or several attacks against people.

It did not mention a link to the Olympic Games, which start in Paris on July 26, but France is on its highest state of alert as it gears up to host millions of visitors, athletes and world leaders during the event.

The suspect, who was arrested in an undisclosed holiday location, was in contact – both in person and through social media networks – with another 18-year-old man arrested on Tuesday in southwest France, PNAT said.

“Investigations focus on one or several violent actions these young people were considering. At this stage we are trying to assess the reality of their plans beyond discussions conducted online,” it said.

