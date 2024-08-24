Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

French police hunt for arsonist who targeted synagogue, injured a policeman

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

LA GRANDE-MOTTE, France -About 200 police officers hunted on Saturday for a man who tried to set fire to a synagogue in the southern French city of La Grande-Motte, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said, adding that authorities would be ruthless with antisemitism.

A policeman was slightly injured when a gas bottle exploded as police secured the site of the attack on Saturday morning, Attal said.

“The person (attacker) set fire to several entry doors to the synagogue and several cars,” Attal said after visiting the synagogue, adding that an “absolute tragedy” had been narrowly averted after firefighters and police arrived quickly at the scene.

Local media reported earlier that the suspect had set fire to two cars, one of which contained at least one gas bottle, in the synagogue’s parking area at about 8:30 a.m. (0630 GMT).

President Emmanuel Macron called the incident a terrorist attack. The anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office was placed in charge of the investigation.

Police protection of synagogues, and Jewish schools and shops would be stepped up across France, the government said.

France, like other countries in Europe, has seen a surge in antisemitic incidents following the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel’s retaliatory assault on Gaza.

Le Parisien, franceinfo and other media said the suspect had been seen on CCTV shortly before the attack with a Palestinian flag tied round his waist.

“This is an antisemitic attack. Once more, our Jewish compatriots are targeted,” Attal wrote earlier on X. “In the face of antisemitism, in the face of violence, we will never allow ourselves to be intimidated.”

Police declined to give more details.

“Exploding a gas bottle in a car in front of the Grande Motte synagogue at the expected time of arrival of the faithful: it’s not just attacking a place of worship, it’s an attempt to kill Jews,” Yonathan Arfi, who leads the CRIF, an umbrella organisation of French Jewish groups, said on X.

La Grande-Motte is a port and resort city on the French Mediterranean coast.

(Reporting by Manon Cruz in La Grande-Motte, Ingrid Melander, and Corentin Chappron and Gilles Guillaume in ParisWriting by Ingrid MelanderEditing by Helen Popper, Andrew Heavens and Frances Kerry)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
25 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
60 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR