French police officer hurt in suspected arson attack in front of synagogue

PARIS (Reuters) -A French police officer was injured on Saturday when a blazing car exploded in the car park of a synagogue in the coastal town of La Grande-Motte, a police union representative said, and police said they were treating the incident as attempted arson.

“A car exploded in front of the synagogue in @lagrandemotte. A local police official was injured,” William Maury, of police union Alliance Police Nationale, said on X. He told BFM TV the police officer’s life was not in danger.

Local media said two cars had been on fire, one of which contained at least one gas canister.

Police confirmed the attempted arson but declined to give more details.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said police were looking for a suspect.

“I want to assure our fellow Jewish citizens and the city (of La Grande-Motte) of all my support and say that at the request of the President of the Republic @EmmanuelMacron, all means are being mobilised to find the author,” Darmanin said on X.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Corentin Chappron;Editing by Helen Popper)

