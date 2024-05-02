French Power Grid Curbs Set to End This Week, More Due in August

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Grid limitations in France that constrained its electricity exports are due to end by the end of the week, potentially easing a bottleneck that some blame for higher power prices in neighboring countries.

Maintenance work and unplanned outages in parts of France has cut electricity transmission capacity to Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and Italy since early March, according to grid operator RTE. The reduced exports mean its neighbors are paying more on average for power, with German day-ahead prices for Friday settling at three times the level for France.

RTE’s grid cuts prompted Belgium’s network company CREG to demand more information from its French counterpart, saying communication so far “doesn’t delve into the details of the problems.” With another round of export curbs planned by RTE for August through October, the works are “therefore not exceptional, unforeseeable circumstances,” a CREG spokesperson told Bloomberg News.

In total, RTE offered 48% less net export capacity to Belgium and Germany in April compared with a year earlier, according Sabrina Kernbichler, lead power analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd.

France’s fleet of nuclear plants makes it the backbone of Europe’s power system. Should its grid constraints become an issue in August, it could have repercussions for markets like Italy’s, which relies on France’s consistent cheap power for cooling during hot summer nights. Without those supplies, more expensive gas-fired generators will have to fill the gap.

French power for June rose 3% to €41.17 per megawatt-hour by 1:23 p.m. in Paris. In Germany, the equivalent contract rose 4.0% to €69.40 per megawatt-hour.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.