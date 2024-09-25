Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
French power group EDF says strike expected early next week

PARIS (Reuters) – French power group EDF flagged possible strike action by some of its workers from the evening of Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, when the hardline CGT union will be organising a cross-sector action day with demonstrations and walkouts.

A CGT representative at the company told Reuters workers seek to uphold pressure on the government to repeal last year’s contested changes to retirement rules, particularly affecting power sector workers.

The union also urges EDF’s management to open new wage talks. The company did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

It was not immediately clear how large the strike will be. Similar calls have led to reduced electricity output at some of EDF’s 56 French nuclear reactors and its hydropower plants in the past.

