Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

French Premier Barnier eyes tax hikes worth up to 18 billion euros, Parisien reports

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

PARIS (Reuters) – French Prime Minister Michel Barnier, who is due to outline his priorities in a much-awaited speech later on Tuesday, is planning tax measures that would boost state revenues by 15 billion to 18 billion euros ($16.71-20.06 billion), paper Le Parisien reported.

Barnier’s government is under pressure to plug a hole in the finances of the euro zone’s second-biggest economy, finding billions of euros in spending cuts and tax increases to finalise a 2025 state budget and hand it over to lawmakers by mid-October.

“Barnier is expected to propose several levers to achieve this objective,” Le Parisien reported, without citing sources, saying Barnier’s plans include raising an additional 8 billion euros through taxes on corporations, and imposing an additional 3 billion euro levy on energy companies and share buybacks.

The plans also include significantly raising income taxes for top earners which would bring in some 3 billion euros, and increasing electricity taxes for another 3 billion euros, the paper said.

The report also suggested that Barnier intends to postpone France’s achievement of the euro zone’s common 3% deficit target to 2029 from 2027.

Barnier’s office did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Budget minister Laurent Saint-Martin said last week the hole in public finances was worse than expected, with the budget deficit at risk of topping 6% of economic output, far above the 5.1% estimated by the previous government in the spring.

Barnier is due to deliver his general policy speech in front of France’s National Assembly at 1300 GMT.

($1 = 0.8974 euros)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
155 Likes
112 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
53 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR