French presidency: Macron held phone call with Israel’s Netanyahu on Monday

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed France’s desire to avoid an escalation in the Middle East and to stand up to Iran’s efforts to de-stabilise the region, in a phone call with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, said Macron’s office.

The French presidency added that Macron also reiterated to Netanyahu that France wanted an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and that France was working on trying to ease tensions from clashes on the border between Israel and Lebanon.