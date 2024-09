French researcher Vinatier pleads guilty to foreign agent law violations in Russian court

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher on trial in Russia for non-compliance with Russia’s foreign agent laws, pleaded guilty on Monday, Russian news agencies said.

State news agency RIA said the Moscow district court where Vinatier is being tried has agreed to consider his case under a special regime, which guarantees a lighter sentence.