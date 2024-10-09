Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
French riot police to deploy at town where police station was attacked

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – French riot police will go to the southern town of Cavaillon, near Avignon, after the Cavaillon police station was attacked following an anti drug-trafficking operation, said French interior minister Bruno Retailleau on Wednesday.

WHY IT MATTERS:

France and other major European cities are trying to clamp down on drug gangs, and the fatal shootings that often result from inter-gang warfare.

In May, two prison guards were killed after gunmen ambushed a prison van to free drug dealer Mohamed Amra, known as ‘The Fly’, while Belgian authorities have also blamed gangs from Marseille as being partly responsible for a surge in shootings in Brussels.

CONTEXT:

Retailleau is also keen to show that Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s new government is taking a tough approach on violent crime, after Retailleau was appointed as interior minister in September.

KEY QUOTE:

“The French State will not be intimidated and we will intensify our battle against narco-banditism,” said Retailleau in a statement.

