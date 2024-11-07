French watchdog probes Polymarket, where trader won big on Trump bet

reuters_tickers

1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s gambling regulator said on Thursday it was examining whether Polymarket, the platform where a French trader placed a successful multi-million dollar bet on Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidential election, complies with French laws.

“We are currently examining its operation as well as its compliance with French legislation on gambling,” ANJ spokesperson Elsa Trochet-Mace said in an emailed statement.

Polymarket declined to comment.

The offshore crypto-fuelled exchange said last month that a mysterious trader who had placed multiple bets on a Trump victory was a French national.

At the time, Polymarket said it had investigated the individual, who had extensive trading experience and a financial services background. It concluded that the trader was making bets based on “personal views of the election”.

It said it had not found any information to suggest that the user manipulated, or attempted to manipulate, the market.