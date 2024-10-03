Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

French wealth tax would affect less than 1% of households, minister says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) -France’s plans for a new wealth tax to help to cut the country’s spiralling deficit will affect less than 1% of households, Budget Minister Laurent Saint-Martin said on Thursday.

The move is part of efforts by the euro zone’s second-biggest economy to balance the raising of taxes without scaring off businesses and wealthy entrepreneurs who create much-needed revenue.

“We are really talking about the very richest among the very richest,” Saint-Martin told France 2 TV, adding that households potentially subject to a wealth tax would have income of 500,000 euros ($551,850) a year.

Prime Minister Michel Barnier this week said he would reduce the budget deficit to 5% by the end of 2025 but that he would have to push back the target date for reaching the euro zone’s common 3% deficit goal to 2029 from 2027. France’s budget deficit is set to reach 6.1% of GDP this year.

Saint-Martin also reaffirmed special tax plans for the country’s biggest companies. He did not spell out precise details but said such companies would have annual profits of at least 1 billion euros.

France is targeting an overall 60 billion euro budget squeeze to rein in its deficit.

“Restoring public finances is going to have to be everybody’s business,” Saint-Martin told France 2 TV.

($1 = 0.9068 euros)

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz and Jean Stephane BrosseEditing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and David Goodman)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
188 Likes
128 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR