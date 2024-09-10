Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Frenchman on trial for rape of drugged wife is hospitalised, lawyer says

By Antony Paone

AVIGNON, France (Reuters) – A 71-year-old man on trial in France accused of drugging his wife and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her in their home was hospitalised on Tuesday for medical checks and treatment, his lawyer told journalists.

Dominique Pelicot, the main defendant in a trial that is set to run until December and has appalled France, had been due to testify later in the day but the presiding court judge ordered him to undergo medical tests first.

“Mr Pelicot is not trying to shirk his responsibility, he will not shirk his responsibility,” defence lawyer Beatrice Zavarro said, adding that her client started to show symptoms of what could be a bladder infection or colic on Friday.

Prosecutors said Pelicot offered sex with his wife on a website and filmed the abuse. Fifty other men accused, over the period of a decade, of raping her when she was knocked unconscious by the drugs are also on trial.

Zavarro has told French media Pelicot admits to his crimes. The other defendants were of all ages and walks of life, French media said, adding that some admitted to being guilty while others said they thought the wife had pretended to be asleep.

They each face up to 20 years in jail if found guilty.

