Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Frenchwoman killed after explosion in southern Lebanon, France says

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – An 87-year-old Frenchwoman was killed after “a strong explosion” in the south of Lebanon, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

“The building in which our countrywoman lived collapsed after a strong explosion that occurred nearby,” the ministry said, adding that it was not aware of any other French victims of the conflict.

Israeli warplanes have bombarded Lebanon, with strikes killing hundreds. Israel has rejected a proposal from the United States, France and other allies who have called for a halt in the fighting amid concerns that the clashes could lead to a wider regional war.

About 20,000 French citizens are registered with the foreign affairs ministry as living in Lebanon, a country that was once colonized by France and that retains strong links with Paris.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
131 Likes
97 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR