February 5, 2018

Zibbz are a brother-and-sister duo made up of Coco Gfeller (32) and Stee Gfeller (30).

The band Zibbz will represent Switzerland in May at the Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon, Portugal. The sibling duo booked their place in the long-running competition with a rendition of their song “Stones”, about online bullying.

They won the chance to compete in Lisbon during an audition on Swiss public television SRF on Sunday evening.

Their winning song, "Stones" is an energetic power-pop-rock song with profound lyrics.



The song condemns those that bully other people on the Internet, often in an anonymous and cowardly way. It calls on people to stop throwing “stones” and to let people be the way they are.

Switzerland won the very first Eurovision Song Contestexternal link, staged in Lugano in 1956, with Lys Assia’s song “Refrain”. In 1988, Canadian pop star Céline Dion also scored victory representing Switzerland by singing “Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi”.







