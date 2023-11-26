Fresh snowfall increases risk of Swiss avalanches
Fresh snow and storms have resulted in an elevated avalanche risk in some areas of the Swiss Alps on Saturday.
From Friday to Saturday afternoon, 30 to 50 centimetres of fresh snow fell at higher altitudes from the Bernese Oberland to the Uri and Glarus Alps in central Switzerland.
But 20 to 40 centimetres of snow also fell over the northern Alpine ridge from the Dent des Morcles to Liechtenstein, northern Graubünden and the Lower Engadine, according to the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF.
There were also snowflakes at lower altitudes. In the cities of Chur and Zurich, for example, there was a thin layer of snow on roofs and certain areas of land.
The avalanche warning service described the danger on the northern slopes of the Alps as "high" due to the amount of fresh snow and the sometimes gale-force winds. This triggered the second-highest of five warning levels. Even lone winter sports enthusiasts could easily trigger large avalanches, according to the latest avalanche bulletin.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.