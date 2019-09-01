(swissinfo)

To mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second World War, we dug into our archives to see how our predecessors at Switzerland's Short Wave Service reported the dramatic events of September 1939.



Our predecessors used radio signals to reach their audience. Unfortunately, no audio recordings of broadcasts from August and September 1939 survived in our archives, but we did find the transcripts, some handwritten, of our broadcasts in German, French and English.



Here's our English-language broadcast that announced the outbreak of the war:



"Hallo Switzerland Calling Ladies and Gentlemen,

Twenty-five years have passed since the outbreak of the last world war, and now a new one has begun. Two of Switzerland's big neighbours are again engaged in destruction, France and Germany.

Switzerland, the little peaceful nation at the heart of the continent, has proclaimed its absolute decision of neutrality. It did so true to its mission which is to guard the mountain passes connecting Germany to the Mediterranean countries, Western Europe to the Danubian basin."

The broadcaster then reads the government's declaration of neutrality in the conflict and adds assurances that Switzerland would defend its sovereignty.

"Successively, the troops covering the frontiers and then the entire army had been mobilised. The general mobilisation began Saturday, Sept. 2 and was completed Sunday, Sept. 3 at noon."

The broadcast ends with the statement: "Switzerland in every occasion can and will protect its neutrality." The handwriting gets clumsier towards the end of the transcript and harder to read. You can download it in its entirety hereexternal link.

A note suggests that it was broadcast on September 6, 1939, a full five days after the invasion of Poland by German troops. The reason for the late broadcast is unclear.



Unlike today, our predecessors' short wave radio broadcasts were redacted by censors and were meant to reflect the government's official positions. Short wave radio was the government's preferred means for communicating with its expatriated citizens and to present its positions to the rest of the world.

The service proved to be popular among a wider audience because it provided relatively neutral information on the war.

The archives have been digitised and are accessible to researchers and the public via an online databaseexternal link.

The government's policy of turning away desperate Jews at the Swiss border was controversial at the time and was far from being universally accepted in the country, archive documents show.

During the war, the Allies repeatedly bombed Switzerland by mistake. More than 250 aircraft crashed or made emergency landings in Switzerland during the war.

Every year the Swiss army sells off around 20 properties it no longer requires. Swiss television, RTS, went along to a viewing of a wartime bunker.

The images and explanations below outline how the Swiss Short Wave Service reported on the Second World War at the beginning and throughout the conflict. They are based on manuscripts of news bulletins that were studied by a group of history students at Lausanne University in 2012.

Farming at Bellevue, Zurich, 1941 Providing enough food for the population is a theme which appears frequently in the news bulletins of the SWS. The information broadcast varies between reassuring updates about the self-sufficiency of Switzerland and the sacrifies made by the population. (Student: William Yoakim) Annemarie Blanc and Heinrich Gretler in the film "Gilberte de Courgenay", 1941 Cultural news and information features strongly in the programms of the SWS, which notably served to present a positive image of Switzerland abroad. (Séminaire: Gregory Vauthier) Liberation celebrations, Place de la Concorde, Paris, August 26, 1944 Re-transmitting information from the BBC, the SWS announced the liberation of Paris on August 23, 1944. In effect, liberation of the city did not happen until two days later. (Students: Baptiste Jaccard, Damien Chenevard) Mobilising 1939, Zurich main station On August 28, 1939, the SWS announced in solemn tones the mobilisation of the Swiss Army. It tried to create a link with the Swiss abroad based on the values of unity and solidarity. (Student: Constance Dayer) Chocolate production, Lindt & Sprüngli, 1941 The SWS presented a positive image of the working class in an effort to position Switzerland as a country that knew how to rise above social conflict. (Student: Rita Cunha) Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941 December 8, 1941, the SWS broadcast news of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The German language broadcast noted that the raid was not a surprise, coming as it did after several months of increasing tensions between Japan and the United States. (Student: Giorgia Andreani) Swiss mountain soldier, circa 1940 At the beginning of the war, the SWS presented a vision of soldiers as the "protective guards" of Switzerland. As the threat of invasion receded, the emphasis was placed on the benefits received by the families of mobilised soldiers, with the idea of promoting solidarity within the country. (Student: Marc Huber) Interned Russians, 1945 The SWS was somewhat inconsistent in its attitude towards Russia; on the one hand it was vehemently anti-communist, on the other it welcomed attempts to restore normal diplomatic relations between Bern and Moscow. (Students: Marek Chojecki/Christina Eberhard). Youth camp for the Swiss abroad at Zernez, canton Graubünden, 1943 At the start of the Second World War, some 430,000 Swiss (10% of the population) were living abroad. The SWS became the preferred means for maintaining ties between Switzerland and its citizens abroad. (Studens: Sophie Chiffelle). Refugees from Ossola, Italy, arrive in Brig, 1944 Like the country's official discourse, the SWS propogated the image of Switzerland strong humanitatian credentials. In its broadcasts, it softened and justified the harsh policy towards refugees applied since summer 1942. (Student: Anaïs Jeanmonod) Kiosk in Zurich, circa 1941 During the Second World War, the Swiss media was subject to censorship. Orientated towards an international audience, the SWS was closely watched. (Student: Grégoire Luisier) Instructing firewomen, 1941 Even during wartime, the SWS held on to a rather conservative image of women. In the army, for example, it underlined that "Swiss women should not be soldiers but an ancilliary to our army". In other words, they provided precious help, but in no case were to be soldiers. (Student: Alix Meister) National Day, Arosa, 1940 Despite reinforced authoritarian measures such as increased powers for government, the SWS contributed to forging a mythical image of Switzerland that was an island of democracy at the heart of a Europe at war. (Students: Pauline Rumpf/Pascal Vosicki)

