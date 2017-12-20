Swiss scientists have set a new world record for the coldest temperature by cooling a nanoelectronic chip to 2.8 millikelvin. This is the closest to absolute zero (0 kelvin or -273.15 degrees celcius) ever reached before.
The landmark was set by combining two magnetic cooling systems – one attached to the chip itself. The same technique could be used to reach the 1 millikelvin mark, according to Dominik Zumbühl, a professor of physics at the University of Basel.
Achieving such low temperatures is not just an academic exercise. “Extremely low temperatures offer the ideal conditions for quantum experiments and allow entirely new physical phenomena to be examined,” according to a press releaseexternal link from the university.
The likelihood of such discoveries was boosted by the achievement of maintaining the record low temperature for a period of seven hours.
The successful team comprised members of Basel University’s department of physics and the Swiss Nanoscience Institute along with colleagues from Germany and Finland.
swissinfo.ch/mga
Neuer Inhalt
Horizontal Line
subscription form
Form for signing up for free newsletter.
swissinfo EN
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.