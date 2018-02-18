This content was published on February 18, 2018 9:00 AM Feb 18, 2018 - 09:00

(PatitucciPhoto)

The Aletsch Glacier is the longest in the Alps, and only hardy alpinists, like Swiss photographer Dan Patitucci, get to see it from this angle.

We'd been on the Berner Oberland ski tour for three days as an assignment for a magazine that an American writer had come to the Alps for.

When we arrived to the Konkordia Hut, we had yet to see anything other than the tips of our skis. GPS's and mountain skills had gotten us this far.

I knew what views the writer was missing, but he had no idea. So when the clouds briefly parted everyone dashed outside to get a glimpse of the Konkordiaplatz and all that surrounded us.



Konkordia Hut Swisstopo map showing Konkordia Hut

At work and play

We are fortunate to call the mountains our workplace and still marvel at what we get to do on any given work day, be it in the Alps or Himalaya.

After all these years, the passion we have for life as mountain sport athletes and photographers hasn't faded. Experiencing the Alps on so many levels keeps us motivated for what comes next.

Grandiose landscapes Since December, swissinfo.ch has been publishing a series of Dan and Janine Patitucci’s pictures: images of unexpected encounters and grandiose landscapes that put us humans in our very small place. end of infobox

Dan and Janine Patitucci are professional photographers and mountain sport athletes who work in the global outdoor industry. Based in Interlaken, they're more likely to be found at high altitude - running, skiing or climbing, and always with camera at hand.

(PatitucciPhoto)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.