Let the cherry picking begin! swissinfo.ch Jun 26, 2017 - 14:54 Zug is a cherry canton, and to mark the opening of the cherry season, the “Chriesigloggä” (cherry bell) of St. Michael’s Church rings out while people of all ages sprint through the city’s cobbled alleys holding long wooden ladders. This all goes back to an old Swiss tradition when locals used to rush off with 8.1-metre ladders through the Old Town to start picking the cherries grown on nearby common land. These days the “Chriesi-sturm” (cherry charge) is run just for fun and is followed by a massive lunch and the start of the traditional cherry market.