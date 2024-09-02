Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

FTSE 100 drops amid aerospace and personal goods sell-off

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Khushi Singh

(Reuters) -UK’s main stock index ended lower on Monday, weakened by a sell-off in aerospace-defence and personal-goods shares, while real estate shares surged on a bid for property portal Rightmove, capping losses.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell by 0.2%, after hitting a three-month high Friday and logging its third straight weekly rise.

Aerospace and defence index tumbled 4.1%, its biggest one-day fall in nearly a year and half, weighed by a 6.5% drop in aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce.

Europe’s aerospace and defence index was also down 2.4%, marking its biggest drop in a month.

The personal goods index slipped 1.9% after Bofa Global Research slashed its price target on sectoral giants. Luxury retailer Burberry fell 0.7% while watch retailer Watches of Switzerland Group lost 4.8% following the cut.

By contrast, real estate advanced 2.6% as the top sectoral performer owing to a 27.4% jump in shares of Britain’s largest property portal Rightmove.

Rightmove touched its highest level since March 2022 as REA Group said it was considering an offer for the portal.

British factories enjoyed their strongest month in more than two years in August as demand at home offset a fall in exports.

The Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates on hold this month before cutting them in November for only the second time since 2020.

A PMI for the dominant services sector is due on Wednesday, while producer prices and retail sales are some of the key data on investors’ Europe watch list.

U.S. employment data, including the payrolls report for August, could help determine the size of an all-but-certain September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 slipped 0.5, led by a 14.3% fall in Kainos Group after the IT services provider forecast annual revenue to dip below market estimates.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh, Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Mark Heinrich)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
42 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
77 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR