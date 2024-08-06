Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

FTSE 100 ends higher, helped by construction stocks

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Purvi Agarwal and Roshan Abraham

(Reuters) -British equities closed higher on Tuesday, buoyed by construction stocks, a day after a brutal sell-off across markets triggered by fears of a U.S. recession.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.2%, after its biggest fall in over a year on Monday. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 0.6% after it fell to its lowest level in over three months in the previous session.

Weaker U.S. data in the last week stoked fears of recession in the world’s biggest economy, pushing investors to safe-haven assets amid a sell-off that battered markets globally.

But data on Monday showing a rebound from four-year lows in U.S. services sector activity in July, alongside comments from Fed policymakers, helped to reverse some of the losses.

“There’s a little bit of everybody taking a bit of a breather today and thinking about how to digest the moves we’ve seen … from a longer term perspective,” said Richard Flax, chief investment officer at Moneyfarm.

In London, construction and materials shares were among the top gainers, up 1.1%, lifted by a 11.6% rise in Keller Group after it reported half-yearly results. The stock topped the FTSE 250 index.

Growth in UK construction activity sped up sharply in July after the Labour Party’s landslide election win, with activity growing at the fastest pace in more than two years, a survey showed.

Elsewhere, Domino’s Pizza Group fell to the bottom of the mid-cap index after it lowered its full-year profit forecast as it decided to pass on expected lower food costs to franchisees and offer more value deals to customers.

Travis Perkins was down 0.4% after the building materials supplier cut its annual earnings guidance after reporting a 33% decline in first-half profit.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal and Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Mark Potter)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR