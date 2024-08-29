Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

FTSE 100 ends higher on travel, mining shares

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Khushi Singh and Ankika Biswas

(Reuters) -The UK’s main stock index edged higher on Thursday, led by gains in the travel and mining sectors, while shares trading ex-dividend weighed on real estate and beverages.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.4%, while the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 dipped 0.2%, registering its third straight session of declines.

Media was the best performing index with a 1.4% rise, while the travel and leisure index followed with a 1.1% gain as Whitbread shares rose 3.7% after Bernstein upgraded the hotel group’s stock.

Precious metal miners climbed 1.1% on higher gold prices, fuelled by strong expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September. [GOL/]

Real estate investment trusts led sectoral declines, falling 1.9%, as LondonMetric Property dropped 3.5%, trading ex-dividend.

Spirits maker Diageo also fell 1.2% as it traded ex-dividend.

Meanwhile, expected UK economic growth and predictions that the Bank of England will keep interest rates high for longer than in the U.S. have lifted the British pound, making it vulnerable if monetary policy forecasts change.

Among individual stocks, CAB Payments gained 4.8% after the money transfer group collaborated with Visa over cross-border payments.

Centrica rose 1.5% after Jefferies upgraded the energy supplier’s stock to “buy” from “hold”. Bunzl added 2.7% after RBC raised the rating on the business supplies distributor’s stock to “sector perform” from “underperform”.

The FTSE 100 is on track for its third straight weekly rise and a slight pullback for the month, lagging behind both Europe’s benchmark STOXX 600 and the U.S. S&P 500 in August.

Investors are awaiting Friday’s U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure data for clues on the quantum of the Fed’s likely interest rate cut in September.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh, Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Richard Chang)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
77 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
90 Likes
83 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR