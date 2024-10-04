Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

FTSE 100 ends little changed, midcaps rise after strong U.S. jobs report

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Khushi Singh and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

(Reuters) -London-listed stocks were little changed at the close on Friday, paring some earlier declines after a strong U.S. jobs report, but ending the week in the red as investors eyed rising conflict in the Middle East.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was flat, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 jumped 0.8% higher. Both indexes, however, notched weekly declines.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 dipped 0.5% for the week, while the midcap index lost 1.6%.

Stocks pared some losses after a closely watched U.S. labor market report showed the world’s largest economy added far more jobs than expected in September, quelling some concerns about the outlook for global growth and demand.

Heavyweight oil and gas shares advanced 0.9%, and jumped over 5.5% for the week, the sector’s best trading week since April as crude prices rose after President Joe Biden said the United States was discussing an Israeli attack on Iranian oil facilities.[O/R]

Escalating conflict in the Middle East has raised worries about disrupting supply, lifting commodity-linked stocks. The oil and gas sector was the best sector performer this week.

The FTSE 350 Bank index rose nearly 2% as investors trimmed expectations for Federal Reserve policy easing, and as Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said the BoE should move only gradually with cutting interest rates.

The personal goods index led sectoral gains on Friday with a 3% rise, lifted by a 5.5% rise in Watches of Switzerland Group on its plan to buy Hodinkee, a digital content provider for luxury watch enthusiasts.

However, a 1.3% fall in the pharma and biotech sector, led by a 1.9% loss in AstraZeneca, limited FTSE 100 gains on the day.

Construction PMI data showed Britain’s construction sector grew at its fastest pace in nearly two-and-a-half years in September, but costs faced by firms escalated.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza and Andrea Ricci)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
189 Likes
132 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR