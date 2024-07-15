Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
FTSE 100 ends lower on Burberry profit warning, US political worries

By Purvi Agarwal and Roshan Abraham

(Reuters) -Britain’s FTSE 100 closed lower on Monday, pressured by weaker commodity prices and U.S. political uncertainty, while shares of luxury retailer Burberry plunged to a 14-year low.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.85%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 dipped 0.1%. Both indexes snapped three sessions of gains.

Shares of Burberry dived 16% after the company named former Michael Kors boss Joshua Schulman as CEO, replacing Jonathan Akeroyd, and issued a profit warning.

The downbeat performance weighed on UK’s personal goods sector, which tumbled about 12% to its lowest levels since June 2010.

Industrial metal miners dropped 1.5% as copper prices eased on weak demand prospects in top consumer China which faces slow economic growth, weak lending numbers and rising inventories. [MET/L]

“Weakness in China is always going to be a concern, particularly for resource stocks, which is bad news for the FTSE,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index.

Political uncertainty in the U.S. sent jitters across global markets after an assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday.

UK consumer prices and producer prices data will be in focus this week, as the Bank of England’s next monetary policy decision inches closer.

BoE policymaker Swati Dhingra said British inflation was unlikely to rise sharply again and the central bank should bring down borrowing costs. Investors are pricing in just over 50% chances of a rate cut at the August meeting. [0#BOEWATCH]

Across the Atlantic, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak at 1630 GMT, kicking off a key week of commentary from Fed officials.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal and Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Richard Chang)

