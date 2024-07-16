Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

FTSE 100 falls amid broader declines; UK CPI in focus

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

(Reuters) – London’s FTSE 100 hit a one-week low on Tuesday amid broad market weakness, as investors exercised caution ahead of domestic inflation data and looked to earnings reports.

The blue-chip FSE 100 index was down 0.5%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was off 0.2% by 0715 GMT. Both indexes were on track to snap three sessions of gains.

The personal goods sector was the biggest laggard with a 2.3% decline, after hitting an over 14-year low in the previous session. Burberry was the biggest loser with a 3.3% fall, extending its 16% decline from Monday.

Mining giant Rio Tinto’s London-listed shares fell 2% after it reported second-quarter iron ore shipments below analyst estimates.

It weighed on the industrial metal miners, which shed 1.3%. Other copper miners also tracked an fall in prices of the metal. [MET/L]

Domestic consumer prices and producer prices data will be in focus this week, as the Bank of England’s next monetary policy decision inches closer.

Markets are pricing in about 50% chances of a rate cut in August. Although data showed inflation falling to the BoE’s target 2%, markets are jittery due to hawkish comments from some policymakers and global political uncertainty.

Meanwhile, bets for a U.S. rate cut in September further solidified after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday the three inflation readings over the second quarter showed “more progress” was being made on bringing the pace of inflation back to its target.

Among notable movers in London, Ocado soared 18.2% to the top of the FTSE 250, after the online supermarket and technology group reported a smaller first-half loss and raised its financial guidance for the full year.

Vanquis Banking Group slipped 13.5% after it warned investors it did not expect to meet its goal to deliver a low single-digit return on tangible equity for its full year.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
62 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR