FTSE 100 falls amid broader declines; UK CPI in focus

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

(Reuters) – London’s FTSE 100 hit a one-week low on Tuesday amid broad market weakness, as investors exercised caution ahead of domestic inflation data and looked to earnings reports.

The blue-chip FSE 100 index was down 0.5%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was off 0.2% by 0715 GMT. Both indexes were on track to snap three sessions of gains.

The personal goods sector was the biggest laggard with a 2.3% decline, after hitting an over 14-year low in the previous session. Burberry was the biggest loser with a 3.3% fall, extending its 16% decline from Monday.

Mining giant Rio Tinto’s London-listed shares fell 2% after it reported second-quarter iron ore shipments below analyst estimates.

It weighed on the industrial metal miners, which shed 1.3%. Other copper miners also tracked an fall in prices of the metal. [MET/L]

Domestic consumer prices and producer prices data will be in focus this week, as the Bank of England’s next monetary policy decision inches closer.

Markets are pricing in about 50% chances of a rate cut in August. Although data showed inflation falling to the BoE’s target 2%, markets are jittery due to hawkish comments from some policymakers and global political uncertainty.

Meanwhile, bets for a U.S. rate cut in September further solidified after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday the three inflation readings over the second quarter showed “more progress” was being made on bringing the pace of inflation back to its target.

Among notable movers in London, Ocado soared 18.2% to the top of the FTSE 250, after the online supermarket and technology group reported a smaller first-half loss and raised its financial guidance for the full year.

Vanquis Banking Group slipped 13.5% after it warned investors it did not expect to meet its goal to deliver a low single-digit return on tangible equity for its full year.